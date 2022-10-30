Report outlines Conte’s January transfer plans, Levy has given his green light

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to improve their squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

According to reports from Football Insider, Antonio Conte has demanded backing in the transfer market during the mid-season, and he wants to bring in a versatile defender, a forward and a midfielder.

While Tottenham have shown improvement under Conte, they are still nowhere near clubs like Manchester City. A title race seems beyond them this season but they could easily finish in the top three and secure Champions League football for next season.

However, the side is in need of reinforcements and the London club cannot afford to risk their participation in European competitions next season by not strengthening the squad sufficiently in January.

The report from Football Insider adds that club director Fabio Paratici has already received the green light from chairman Daniel Levy regarding January transfer plans, and it will be interesting to see whether Tottenham can pull off their preferred signings in the coming months.

Conte is one of the most ambitious managers around and he will want to guide Tottenham to a trophy this season. He knows that the squad needs to improve in order for that to happen and therefore Spurs will have to continue to back him in the transfer market if they want to hold on to him.

There have been speculations about his long-term future at the London club, and it will be interesting to see if he decides to sign a new deal in the coming months.