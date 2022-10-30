Report reveals the three alternatives for Tottenham if Antonio Conte leaves

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of this season.

The 53-year-old Italian has a contract with the Premier League club until June 2023 and the two parties have not been able to agree on an extension yet. There have been rumours that Juventus are looking to bring him back to Italy at the end of the season and Conte could be open to returning to Turin.

In the event the Italian departs at the end of the season, Spurs are planning for contingencies and they have already identified three potential managers who could replace Conte next season.

According to a report from Fichajes, former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino remains on the shortlist to replace the Italian if he decides to move on. Pochettino knows the club well having guided them to a title challenge and a UEFA Champions League final during his time at the club.

The Argentine is currently out of a job and his amicable relationship with star players like Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Hugo Lloris could help him settle into the club once again if he decides to return.

Another manager on Tottenham’s shortlist is Ruben Amorim. He has done an impressive job with Sporting club de Portugal and Tottenham fans will be aware of him having seen him up close in the Champions League this season. The two clubs played each other in the UEFA Champions League group stages and Sporting managed to pick up a win and a draw.

Finally, Tottenham are also looking at Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The Danish manager has done well with the Bees and he is settled in the Premier League now. He has the potential to thrive at a top club and it will be interesting to see if Spurs make their move to bring him in.