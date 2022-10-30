‘Terrible’ – Jim Beglin savages Leeds star despite win at Anfield

Commentator Jim Beglin has torn into Patrick Bamford for his miss that almost cost Leeds United the three points against Liverpool on Saturday night.

Jesse Marsch’s side secured a huge win at Anfield by beating Liverpool 2-1 and overall, it was a brilliant display from the American’s team.

The Yorkshire club became the first team to beat Liverpool at Anfield since March 2021 but it was in all actuality their first Premier League defeat in front of their own fans since April 23, 2017.

The three points lift Leeds out of the relegation zone but it almost did not happen and the blame could have been placed on Bamford.

With the score at 1-1, the Whites had a chance to make it two, but the striker’s touch let him down and the Liverpool defenders then came on to stop him from having another chance at goal.

Speaking on Premier League Productions’ world feed (29/10, 21:24), Beglin said: “He knows that he’s got this one absolutely wrong. He’s let his side down there. Not a good touch at all. That touch, terrible. It could have been so much more for Leeds.”

Bamford will be relieved that the match finished 2-1 but will know that he should have done much better with the chance he received.