Tottenham looking to sell £55m star at reduced rate to raise funds for Conte

Tottenham are willing to sell Giovani Lo Celso at a cut rate in January in order to get the Argentine off their books.

After spending big during the summer window, Spurs are willing to cough up more cash for Antonio Conte in January and are willing to sell some stars in order to provide for their demanding coach.

One of those on the transfer list is Lo Celso, who has not been in Tottenham’s plans for a while now.

The Argentine was free to find a new club, either on loan or on a permanent deal, during the last transfer window and secured himself a loan move back to Villarreal where he spent half of last season.

Lo Celso impressed for Unai Emery’s side the first time around and played a big role in the La Liga side’s run to the Champions League semi-finals.

This attracted a few clubs to the midfielder but many were turned off by Spurs’ asking price which will now be reduced in January.

According to Football Insider, it is believed an offer of around £18m could be accepted by Tottenham for Lo Celso, who was signed for £55.3m by the Premier League club.

The Argentine failed to make the desired impact everyone wanted at the London club and it looks like his time with Spurs could now be coming to an end.