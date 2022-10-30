Video: Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Neville after recent criticism from the former Manchester United man

Cristiano Ronaldo snubs Gary Neville in his next controversial antic after the former Manchester United recently criticised his behaviour.

Neville recently claimed that Manchester United were better off without Ronaldo in the team. “There aren’t many Manchester United fans who would now have Ronaldo in their starting eleven. They are better without him – they score more goals without him and they win more points without him. Manchester United are a better team without him,” said Neville, as quoted by Sky Sports.

In the build-up to Manchester United’s game against West Ham, Ronaldo approached the Sky Sports punditry area, and appeared to purposely ignore Neville, possibly due to his recent comments, as seen in the video below.

Gary Neville getting aired by Cristiano Ronaldo… ?? pic.twitter.com/UpKAmNjw1v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2022

Neville saw the funny side of the situation shortly after, but it just feels like yet another childish action from Ronaldo.