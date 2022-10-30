Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea after an impressive performance against West Ham on Sunday.

De Gea is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so naturally, questions have been raised as to whether he will be with Manchester United beyond the summer.

The Spaniard has progressed game by game under Erik ten Hag and is beginning to show he’s capable of playing to his style, and the Dutch manager has heaped praise on De Gea after another impressive performance.

"We have a massive keeper, he's really composed and really controlled" ? Erik ten Hag was full of praise for Manchester United's defending and David de Gea ? pic.twitter.com/XkvgQoC1cF — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) October 30, 2022

Ten Hag is clearly impressed with De Gea’s recent performances, so we could see an extension in the near future.