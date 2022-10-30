Video: Gabriel Martinelli pays tribute to Pablo Mari after opening the scoring for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal with a rare headed goal.

The Brazilian certainly isn’t known for his heading ability, but he finished his chance like an old-school striker, burying a header past Dean Henderson.

Bukayo Saka did well to create the chance for Martinelli, but he still had a lot of work to do to guide the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Pictures from Beinsports and NBC Sports.

Gabriel Martinelli ? Follow @iF29s and no miss any goal pic.twitter.com/yf2KYGB01F — Fast GøaIs. (@iF29s) October 30, 2022

La course de Martinelli pour passer devant tout le monde et venir couper au premier poteau… du grand 9 ca pic.twitter.com/vRg94oJ8he — Arsenal FR (@Arsenal_FRA) October 30, 2022

What a start for Arsenal! Gabriel Martinelli heads the Gunners into an early lead. ?: @USA_Network #MyPLMorning | #ARSNFO pic.twitter.com/Qhi3O3RoMS — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 30, 2022

Martinelli and the boys with the sweetest tribute to Pablo Mari ??? pic.twitter.com/J2F7GvHVo0 — Iman | ????? (@nana_alaouie) October 30, 2022

Martinelli and his teammates paid tribute to Pablo Mari, who was unfortunately stabbed this week whilst in a shopping centre, but thankfully he has now been discharged from hospital, as reported by Football Daily.