Video: Gabriel Martinelli pays tribute to Pablo Mari after opening the scoring for Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal with a rare headed goal.

The Brazilian certainly isn’t known for his heading ability, but he finished his chance like an old-school striker, burying a header past Dean Henderson.

Bukayo Saka did well to create the chance for Martinelli, but he still had a lot of work to do to guide the ball beyond the goalkeeper.

Martinelli and his teammates paid tribute to Pablo Mari, who was unfortunately stabbed this week whilst in a shopping centre, but thankfully he has now been discharged from hospital, as reported by Football Daily.

