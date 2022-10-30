Video: Lewandowski produces incredible finish for 93rd-minute winner in Barcelona win

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Barcelona were 1-0 winners over Valencia last night and that was thanks to the brilliance of Robert Lewandowski who produced a 93rd-minute winner. 

With Real Madrid in imperious form this season, when the Catalan side drop points this campaign it feels like a big blow and Xavi’s side could not afford to let anymore slip away before the World Cup having already been three behind before the Valencia match started.

It was looking like two more would be lost at the Mestalla last night but the brilliance of Lewandowski once again pulled the La Liga giants through.

The Polish striker latched onto a Raphinha cross and produced a wonderful finish with the outside of his boot to bring all three points back to the Camp Nou.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea star wants to leave club in January with destination already decided
Man City ready to offer key star new contract in order to keep European rival at bay
Newcastle keen to reunite Guimaraes with former teammate
More Stories Robert Lewandowski

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.