Video: Lewandowski produces incredible finish for 93rd-minute winner in Barcelona win

Barcelona were 1-0 winners over Valencia last night and that was thanks to the brilliance of Robert Lewandowski who produced a 93rd-minute winner.

With Real Madrid in imperious form this season, when the Catalan side drop points this campaign it feels like a big blow and Xavi’s side could not afford to let anymore slip away before the World Cup having already been three behind before the Valencia match started.

It was looking like two more would be lost at the Mestalla last night but the brilliance of Lewandowski once again pulled the La Liga giants through.

The Polish striker latched onto a Raphinha cross and produced a wonderful finish with the outside of his boot to bring all three points back to the Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski WINS IT in stoppage time! ? Barcelona break Valencia hearts at the death ?? pic.twitter.com/ekQXI3I5Nt — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) October 29, 2022