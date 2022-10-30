Video: Marcus Rashford scores bullet header to give Manchester United the lead

Manchester United took the lead through a Marcus Rashford header, rising above the West Ham defence to bury a Christian Eriksen cross.

With Cristiano Ronaldo struggling to find the back of the net for Manchester United in the Premier League, Erik ten Hag is having to rely on others to contribute in front of goal.

Rashford has been one to take responsibility, ironically scoring a trademark Ronaldo header.

Rashford appears to have added more to his game this season, with two headed goals in two games showing his athleticism in the box.