Video: Kylian Mbappe robs Neymar of all-time great assist in PSG win

Paris Saint-Germain
Paris Saint-Germain were 4-3 winners over Troyes on Saturday with Lionel Messi and Neymar putting on another show at the Parc des Princes but the latter also nearly bagged an all-time great assist. 

The two PSG superstars are in incredible form this season and have planted themselves firmly on top of the football pyramid with their performances this campaign.

Yesterday was yet another, as they both scored and provided an assist for their teammates in the win but Neymar could have had another if it was not for a poor Kylian Mbappe finish.

The Brazilian went on a slaloming run before doing a roulette through ball to Mbappe but the French star robbed his PSG teammate of an all-time great assist by fluffing the chance.

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports

