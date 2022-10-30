Video: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta provides update on Bukayo Saka injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the injury to Bukayo Saka against Nottingham Forest.

Saka was forced off during the first half of Arsenal’s victory over Nottingham Forest. The England international attempted to continue playing, but ultimately was unable to make it to half time.

Now, Arsenal manager Arteta has provided an update on Saka’s injury, and he certainly wasn’t happy with some of the tackles flying in on the young winger, as seen in the video below.

