Reiss Nelson scored twice in quick succession for Arsenal after not scoring a Premier League goal in over three years.
Nelson has struggled to find a regular spot in the Arsenal team over the years. Nelson has only managed a handful of appearances for the club in the last few years, and spent last season on loan at Feyenoord.
With Bukayo Saka picking up a first half injury, Nelson was brought on and he certainly stepped up to the plate, grabbing a quick brace.
Pictures below from Eleven Direto and Bein Sports.
