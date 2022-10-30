Video: Reiss Nelson scores twice in quick succession for Arsenal after not scoring a PL goal for three years

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Reiss Nelson scored twice in quick succession for Arsenal after not scoring a Premier League goal in over three years.

Nelson has struggled to find a regular spot in the Arsenal team over the years. Nelson has only managed a handful of appearances for the club in the last few years, and spent last season on loan at Feyenoord.

With Bukayo Saka picking up a first half injury, Nelson was brought on and he certainly stepped up to the plate, grabbing a quick brace.

Pictures below from Eleven Direto and Bein Sports.

 

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool worried they will miss out on midfielder after holding preliminary talks
Video: Gabriel Martinelli pays tribute to Pablo Mari after opening the scoring for Arsenal
Tottenham looking to sell £55m star at reduced rate to raise funds for Conte

 

More Stories Reiss Nelson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.