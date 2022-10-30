Reiss Nelson scored twice in quick succession for Arsenal after not scoring a Premier League goal in over three years.

Nelson has struggled to find a regular spot in the Arsenal team over the years. Nelson has only managed a handful of appearances for the club in the last few years, and spent last season on loan at Feyenoord.

With Bukayo Saka picking up a first half injury, Nelson was brought on and he certainly stepped up to the plate, grabbing a quick brace.

Pictures below from Eleven Direto and Bein Sports.

Reiss Nelson Goal pic.twitter.com/E42xez1RRB — Prem Goals (@PremierLeagueSZ) October 30, 2022

Reiss Nelson 2nd Goal pic.twitter.com/Rc6tFJ86f4 — Prem Goals (@PremierLeagueSZ) October 30, 2022