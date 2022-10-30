Video: Thomas Partey scores long-range stunner for Arsenal to make it 4-0

Thomas Partey hit a long-range stunner to sink Nottingham Forest, extending Arsenal’s lead to four goals.

Reiss Nelson hit a quickfire double in the second half, all but securing the win for Arsenal after Gabriel Martinelli gave them the lead in the first half.

Partey really put the icing on the cake with the best goal of the game, curling past Dean Henderson from long range.

Pictures below from Bein Sports and USA Network.

Thomas Partey destroying the forest loserpool reserved?? pic.twitter.com/bBOJJ7stCg — Jonathan Binzuwah (@joe_binzuwah) October 30, 2022