Vieira fears Crystal Palace star who is having fantastic season could soon leave the club

Crystal Palace have concerns about Eberechi Eze‘s future at the club ahead of the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old is enjoying a solid start to his season and has impressed in a deeper role at Selhurst Park for Patrick Vieira so far but journalist Pete O’Rourke thinks other sides could start looking at him soon.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “I’m sure there will be concerns that other clubs will be looking at Eze. He’s been in top form for Crystal Palace. He’s now fully recovered after that serious injury he had last season. He’s shown that he is back to his best and he’s a quality player.

“In the Championship, during his time at QPR, he was among the top players in the division, and he’s made that step up to the Premier League with ease.”

The Daily Mail recently reported that Eze is set to be named in England’s 55-man provisional squad for the World Cup as a reward for his start to the season.

Although he might not make the final squad, this will boost the 24-year-old’s confidence and will help Crystal Palace get a bigger fee should clubs come knocking for the English star.