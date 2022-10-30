West Ham ready to show £70k-a-week player the door in January

West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini is expected to leave the club soon.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Hammers are looking to sell the player for a fee of around £10 million when the January transfer window opens. The Argentine midfielder has a contract with the London club until the summer of 2023 and it seems that West Ham are not keen on losing him on a free transfer.

They will try to recoup some money for the player by selling him midway through the season and it remains to be seen whether there is any club willing to provide the player with an exit route.

Once regarded as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League, Lanzini’s form has fallen off a cliff. The player has made just one start in the Premier League for David Moyes’ side this season and it makes sense for the Hammers to let him leave at the next opportunity.

The player is reportedly earning around £70,000 a week and his departure will free up wages for the London club and they will be able to invest that money into a new signing, who could be more useful.

Despite his regression, Lanzini is still only 29 and he has a few years left at the top level. If he can re-capture his form and confidence, he could be a useful option for many clubs.

The reported asking price from West Ham is hardly unreasonable and both parties will be hoping that a solution can be reached during the January transfer window so that West Ham can move on and the player can resurrect his career with a fresh start.