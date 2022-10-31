BBC pundit Alan Shearer blasted Patrick Bamford for his poor touch in second half against Liverpool at Anfield.

The 29-year-old couldn’t control the ball after a nice pass by Summerville which could’ve put Leeds ahead but luckily for him the Yorkshire club managed to grab all three points after a late strike by Summerville.

“He needs a better touch there, it is a terrible touch from Bamford. That should be a tough, and an effort away at goal. All they needed was a better touch, and they’re in again,” Shearer told Match of the Day.

Bamford has been struggling with his form this season after spending most of the last season on sidelines with injuries. The England international is still getting up to speed and surely is one of the most important players for Jesse Marsch.