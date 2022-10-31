Arsenal considering a January move for Uruguayan international

Arsenal are considering a January move for Uruguay international forward Facundo Torres.

Torres only signed for Orlando City earlier this year, but the Uruguay international has been in impressive form for the American side this season.

The 22-year-old has already scored 13 goals this season, after scoring ten times for Penarol before making the move to the MLS.

Despite his age, Torres has already appeared ten times for his country, and he’s now attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are considering a January move for Torres as they look to target a right-winger to provide competition for Bukayo Saka.

Saka was recently forced off against Nottingham Forest due to an injury, so the severity could convince Arsenal to firm up their interest.

The report claims that Arsenal are set to hold talks with Torres’ agent with a view to making a January offer.

You’d imagine it shouldn’t take too much convincing to prise Torres away from Orlando City, but a lack of game time playing second fiddle to Saka could force Torres to assess his options.

