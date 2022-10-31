Arsenal open contract talks with 21-year-old fan-favourite

Arsenal have opened formal contract talks with defender William Saliba.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who is reporting that the Gunners are eager to extend the young Frenchman’s deal, which currently is set to expire within the next two years.

Although Saliba, 21, has been on the Gunners’ books since 2019, it has only been in the last few months that he has made his breakthrough for the club.

Loaned out to Nice and then Marseille after signing from Saint-Etienne, the start of this season saw Mikel Arteta finally award the highly-rated centre-back with his club debut – and he hasn’t looked back since.

William Saliba has had a superb season for Arsenal.

Arguably the club’s most consistent performer throughout the early stages of the campaign, Saliba has quickly become a fan favourite with his name often heard ringing out among the Emirates’ faithful.

News that the 21-year-old is in talks with the Gunners to extend his deal will come as hugely positive news to everybody associated with the club.

Considering Arteta has managed to transform Arsenal into genuine title contenders, the next step will be to solidify a young, hungry and determined squad for the future, and tying Saliba down on fresh terms will certainly inspire others to do the same.

