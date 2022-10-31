Arsenal open contract talks with 21-year-old fan-favourite

Arsenal have opened formal contract talks with defender William Saliba.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who is reporting that the Gunners are eager to extend the young Frenchman’s deal, which currently is set to expire within the next two years.

? Arsenal now in formal contract talks with William Saliba. Offer made to 21yo defender – no agreement yet but negotiations ongoing as #AFC seek to secure long-term future of France international. Current deal 2023 + option to extend by 1yr @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/dQgNPaYg2e — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 31, 2022

Although Saliba, 21, has been on the Gunners’ books since 2019, it has only been in the last few months that he has made his breakthrough for the club.

Loaned out to Nice and then Marseille after signing from Saint-Etienne, the start of this season saw Mikel Arteta finally award the highly-rated centre-back with his club debut – and he hasn’t looked back since.

Arguably the club’s most consistent performer throughout the early stages of the campaign, Saliba has quickly become a fan favourite with his name often heard ringing out among the Emirates’ faithful.

News that the 21-year-old is in talks with the Gunners to extend his deal will come as hugely positive news to everybody associated with the club.

Considering Arteta has managed to transform Arsenal into genuine title contenders, the next step will be to solidify a young, hungry and determined squad for the future, and tying Saliba down on fresh terms will certainly inspire others to do the same.