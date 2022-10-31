Barcelona enter the race to sign Everton transfer target who is out of contract next summer

Barcelona have entered the race to sign Everton transfer target Nicolas Jackson, who is out of contract at Villarreal next summer.

Jackson has been linked with a move away from Villarreal in recent weeks, with Football Insider claiming that both Everton and Aston Villa are keeping tabs on the forward who is set to leave the Spanish club on a free transfer in the summer, with his contract expiring.

The 21-year-old was a key figure under former Villarreal manager Unai Emery and the new Aston Villa manager is looking to bring him to the Premier League.

However, both Everton and Aston Villa are set to face some competition from one of the biggest clubs in Europe, with Mundo Deportivo reporting that Barcelona are interested in signing Jackson.

Jackson has started eight league games so far this season, scoring twice and assisting three goals.

The attraction of playing for Barcelona is often too big to turn down, so Everton and Aston Villa may find it difficult to convince Jackson to come to England if the Spanish club decide to firm up their interest.