‘Big signing for Newcastle’ – Journalist thinks Ashworth is monitoring exciting NUFC deal

Journalist Pete O’Rourke believes bringing Leandro Trossard to Newcastle would be a “big” signing in January.

Trossard is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so naturally, Premier League clubs are circling after an impressive season for Brighton.

90min recently claimed that Newcastle and Chelsea are interested in signing him, and journalist O’Rourke has had his say on his potential move to St James Park.

“It would be a big signing for Newcastle if they were able to win the race for his signature. Trossard is a top player, he’s proved that at Brighton. That memorable hat-trick against Liverpool at Anfield really enhanced his potential as well,” said O’Rourke, speaking to This Is Futbol.