Chelsea and Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

A recent report from TNT Sports claimed that both Chelsea and Liverpool were considering making a move for Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since joining Newcastle, helping them fight for the European places in the Premier League this season.

It’s no surprise to see both Chelsea and Liverpool in the market for a midfielder. Chelsea look set to lose both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho who are out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League this season.

However, both clubs have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Guimaraes, with Football Insider reporting that Newcastle are confident of securing the Brazilian a new contract and are willing to offer him £200,000 a week.

Guimaraes certainly seems happy at Newcastle and he’s quickly become a fan favourite at the club. After their recent takeover by Saudi billionaires, they now have the spending power to keep hold of their key players by offering them lucrative contracts.