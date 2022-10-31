Chelsea and Liverpool dealt blow in pursuit of Brazilian star

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Chelsea and Liverpool have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

A recent report from TNT Sports claimed that both Chelsea and Liverpool were considering making a move for Newcastle midfielder Guimaraes.

The Brazilian has been a revelation since joining Newcastle, helping them fight for the European places in the Premier League this season.

Bruno Guimaraes celebrates a goal for Newcastle.
More Stories / Latest News
Journalist shares what Adams said in the Anfield tunnel after the win
Manchester United set to hire recruitment analyst to identify targets for specific position
Video: Pundit slams Manchester United star despite impressive start to the season

It’s no surprise to see both Chelsea and Liverpool in the market for a midfielder. Chelsea look set to lose both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho who are out of contract at the end of the season, and Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League this season.

However, both clubs have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Guimaraes, with Football Insider reporting that Newcastle are confident of securing the Brazilian a new contract and are willing to offer him £200,000 a week.

Guimaraes certainly seems happy at Newcastle and he’s quickly become a fan favourite at the club. After their recent takeover by Saudi billionaires, they now have the spending power to keep hold of their key players by offering them lucrative contracts.

 

More Stories Bruno Guimaraes

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.