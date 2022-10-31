Chelsea target growing increasingly frustrated at club and is first to leave training two days in a row

Chelsea transfer target Benjamin Pavard is growing increasingly frustrated at Bayern Munich and has been spotted leaving training before anyone else two days in a row.

Todo Fichajes recently reported that Chelsea were considering making a move for Bayern Munich defender Pavard after taking a look at him during the summer transfer window.

Chelsea currently have a lack of depth at right-back, with Raheem Sterling and Ruben Loftus-Cheek often utilised in an unfamiliar wing-back role.

Pavard’s contract is set to expire at Bayern in 2024, and the French defender is reportedly growing frustrated at the club and has been spotted leaving training before anyone else in the last few days, according to Florian Plettenberg.

This could give Chelsea an excellent chance of securing their target with Bayern yet to enter contract negotiations with the defender.

The report from Plettenberg has even claimed that Pavard won’t even make eye contact with any of the coaches, so this frustration could lead to Pavard forcing through a move in the near future.

Pavard has also played in a back three at times for France and Bayern, so he could suit Graham Potter’s system, with the Chelsea manager flickering between a back three and a back four since joining the club.

