Club president ready to pay full price for West Ham man

According to CalcioMercato, Torino club president ready to pay full price of 15m to sign Nikola Vlasic on permanent deal from West Ham.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a fine loan spell in Italy, scoring three goals and assisting another one so far in Serie A.

Reports suggested Torino would like to negotiate a deal with West Ham and try to sign Vlasic on a discount deal but now it looks like the Italian club is ready to pay the full amount for the Croatian star.

Vlasic joined West Ham in a €30m deal from CSKA Moscow but failed to make impact under David Moyes.

