According to CalcioMercato, Torino club president ready to pay full price of 15m to sign Nikola Vlasic on permanent deal from West Ham.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a fine loan spell in Italy, scoring three goals and assisting another one so far in Serie A.

Reports suggested Torino would like to negotiate a deal with West Ham and try to sign Vlasic on a discount deal but now it looks like the Italian club is ready to pay the full amount for the Croatian star.

Vlasic joined West Ham in a €30m deal from CSKA Moscow but failed to make impact under David Moyes.