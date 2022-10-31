“Even if they lose to Spurs” – Agent thinks one thing can save Klopp at Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is enduring the toughest spell of his managerial career.

The German, who, up until recently, has enjoyed major success at Liverpool, is struggling to replicate that same form this season.

Suffering back-to-back defeats against relegation contenders Nottingham Forest and Leeds United, Klopp’s side appears a shadow of their former selves, and that is echoed by their league position which sees them way down in ninth on just 16 points after 12 games.

Although Klopp has transformed the Merseyside giants since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund back in 2015, following what has been a disastrous start to the season, there is mounting speculation that he could leave his position, and that is set to increase if the Reds fail to beat Antonio Conte’s Spurs next weekend.

Speaking about Klopp’s problems, super-agent Jon Smith, who was the man responsible for forming the Premier League 30 years ago, believes there are similarities between the German and Jose Mourinho but feels the timing of next month’s World Cup could serve as a blessing in disguise.

“I think he’s done a remarkable job at Liverpool,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“I love his football – that high press, the high energy. I think it’s great from a fan’s perspective, but it is interesting how similar he is to Jose Mourinho though. They both build these superb teams and then it sort of dissipates after a few seasons and I’m not quite sure why. Maybe they have a system that works but when the other clubs work it out, they struggle to adapt.

“I think when it comes to the prospect of him losing his job, I think the one thing that’ll save him, even if they lose to Spurs next weekend, will be the break for the World Cup. Those few weeks will buy him a little bit of time to try and turn it around, but in the meantime, I urge fans to stick by him and be supportive because he really is a good guy and I can’t think of anyone who could come in and do a better job.”

