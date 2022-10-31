Fabrizio Romano believes that Chelsea transfer target Moises Caicedo is justifying his price tag.

A recent report from the Mirror has claimed that Chelsea transfer target Caicedo could be available in the summer, but Brighton are expected to demand in the region of £85m for the midfielder.

After selling Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma, and Neal Maupay during the summer transfer window, Brighton won’t be desperate to offload more of their key players, so it’s understandable demanding a hefty fee.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has had his say on the rumours that Brighton will demand £85m for Caicedo, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

“I think Brighton have been simply excellent with their transfer strategy in the last few years, De Zerbi loves Caicedo and so it’s fair to ask that fee for a key player who has top potential for the future,” said Romano.

The fact that Brighton are still sitting in eighth in the Premier League despite losing three regular starters from last season shows how impressive their recruitment strategy is.

As soon as a player leaves, a new target is lined up and the general state of Brighton’s team is affected minimally.

Chelsea haven’t been afraid to splash the cash in recent years, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see them cough up the £85m for Caicedo, who would solve their midfield problems for many years to come.