Exclusive: Manchester United “appreciate” defender but many clubs are also following

Manchester United appreciate Jeremie Frimpong but many clubs are also keeping tabs on the Dutch defender.

Frimpong moved to Leverkusen after starting his professional career at Celtic. The youngster came through the academy at Manchester City, which makes a lot of sense when you consider his immense technical ability.

At the age of 21, Frimpong is already a key player in the Leverkusen side, and has even managed five goals in eleven league games from right-back this season.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Manchester United are one of the clubs who appreciate Frimpong, but many clubs are showing an interest in the young defender.

“Many clubs are following Frimpong, he’s appreciated by Man United but Bayer Leverkusen will try to keep him until the end of the season, not an easy one. Behind the scenes, ten Hag and Man Utd tried to find a solution for Wan-Bissaka in order to sign Sergino Dest on loan; but now it’s still early to mention the full list, December could be the right time to decide,” said Romano.

Frimpong may be under consideration for Manchester United, but offloading Wan-Bissaka could be necessary to facilitate the transfer. Having three senior right-backs on the books wouldn’t make too much sense, so we could see United make a move for Frimpong if they offload a right-back first.