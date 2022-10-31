It is not fair to criticise the ownership of Newcastle United when Wolves’ owners did not receive the same level of scrutiny.

That is the view of super-agent Jon Smith, who thinks fans and pundits should lay off the Magpies’ Saudi owners.

Taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium nearly 12 months ago, Newcastle United became the world’s richest football club.

Following what was, at the time, a cause for celebration for northeast fans, who had finally bid farewell to unpopular owner Mike Ashley, there have since been waves of criticism for the club’s new Western-Asian owners.

Criticised for its poor record when it comes to human rights, particularly a lack of equality for things such as women’s and gay rights, Saudi Arabia has become the subject of debate, especially its involvement in European football.

However, Smith, a man who was responsible for the forming of the Premier League 30 years ago, believes it is unfair to take aim at certain owners when others have not received anywhere near the same kind of backlash.

“I do feel there is a little bit of hypocrisy when it comes to Newcastle United’s ownership,” Smith said in an exclusive interview.

“When Wolves came up from the Championship, everyone was applauding them, but they were under Chinese ownership and let’s be fair – China is a persecuting nation and one that isn’t very fond of other demographics, and yet, no one said a word.

“Admittedly, the Saudis do not have the ideal society. In fact, there’s a lot wrong with it, in my opinion, but if you’re going to start banning certain people and worrying about the emotional validity of investment then most of the money in sport is going to have to be reviewed.”

