‘It’s lazy’: Gary Neville slams 23-year-old West Ham player for what he did at Old Trafford

Gary Neville has slammed West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca for his “lazy” attempt at a tackle against Manchester United.

Scamacca was booked against Manchester United for a silly foul on Marcus Rashford, moments before he powered home a header to score what turned out to be the winner.

Neville slammed Scamacca for his “lazy” attempt at a tackle which put his team in danger.

“No, he didn’t want to defend. He didn’t want to get low, jockey. He just wanted to try and pinch it. It’s lazy from the striker,” said Neville, speaking on Sky Sports.