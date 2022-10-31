Journalist shares what Adams said in the Anfield tunnel after the win

Leeds United shocked the footballing world last weekend when they travelled to Anfield and beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool 2-1.

A last-minute winner from Crysencio Summerville sent the travelling Whites into euphoria, leaving Klopp’s Reds feeling sick to their stomach.

Following what was a monumental away victory to one of the world’s most successful teams in recent years, Jesse Marsch may just have bought himself some more time in the Yorkshire dugout.

Interestingly, according to Leeds United journalist Phil Hay, midfielder Tyler Adams was just as pumped up as his manager following the Whites’ incredible victory.

The midfielder, who has arguably been the club’s best player so far this season, was heard in the tunnel after full-time and Hay has revealed exactly what he said.