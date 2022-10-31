Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits Crysencio Summerville’s goal is haunting him at night.

Leeds managed to grab all three points after a late dramatic goal from the youngster at Anfield last weekend.

The Yorkshire club won their first game in Premier League since August which helped them climb out of relegation zone.

“I still woke up at night over that second goal. Oh my god,” he said. “I’m 55 I go a couple of times per night on the toilet, that’s why I wake up usually but this time the goal was in my mind.” – said Klopp.

Leeds keeper Illan Meslier managed to pull off nine saves and was awarded Man of the Match after the game.