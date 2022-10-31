Lionel Messi in talks to sign for surprise club next summer

This one has come from nowhere!

Lionel Messi is reportedly in talks to sign for MLS side Inter Miami once his deal with Paris Saint-Germain expires next summer.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who claims the 35-year-old superstar currently has a choice of three destinations.

Paris Saint-Germain understandably wants to renew his deal following what has been an impressive spell in Ligue 1 and former club Barcelona continue to dream of a reunion, but it seems to be David Beckham’s Miami who are winning the race.

? Inter Miami increasingly confident of signing Lionel Messi. Not fully agreed but #InterMiamiCF now expect 35yo to join & hope it gets done in coming months. Talks resume after #WorldCup2022. #PSG still want renewal + #FCBarcelona will try @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/dQgNPaYg2e — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 31, 2022

Suggestions that the 35-year-old may be considering winding down his glittering career may come as a shock to fans, who will still be expecting the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to want to perform at the highest level.

Nevertheless, with nothing left to prove in the world of football, it is understandable why the Argentine star may be looking at the sunny beaches of Miami and feel drawn to a life in America before he hangs up his boots.