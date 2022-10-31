Manchester United are reportedly targeting Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

Diogo Dalot is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, so Manchester United will have to consider finding a replacement if he decides to leave the club.

Dalot has impressed for Manchester United this season under Erik ten Hag, but has struggled to find consistent form prior to this campaign.

This could be a concern for the club if Dalot is unable to keep his current form going for a whole season or further, and they’ve now identified a potential target from the Championship.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United are considering making a move for Norwich City defender Aarons.

The England youth international has been impressive for Norwich, but there could be concerns about his ability to play at the level required for Manchester United.

However, at the age of 22, Aarons is yet to reach his full potential, so Ten Hag may be hoping he can develop Aarons into a player capable of playing at Champions League level.