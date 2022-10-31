Manchester United set to hire recruitment analyst to identify targets for specific position

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are set to hire a goalkeeper recruitment analyst.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United will have to identify a list of potential replacements if they either decide to allow him to leave or fail to agree terms on a new deal.

De Gea has shown signs of improvement lately regarding his ball-playing ability, which is a key component of how Erik ten Hag’s wants his Manchester United team to play.

David De Gea in action for Manchester United.
Now, Manchester Evening News have reported that Manchester United are in the process of hiring a goalkeeper recruitment analyst to find first-team targets.

The report claims that the analyst will be focusing on data to support their decision-making process.

This could be a hint that Manchester United are considering replacing De Gea and may not offer the Spaniard a new deal. However, allowing such a valuable player to leave without bringing in a transfer fee won’t make a lot of sense, so extending his contract to hold his value may be of interest to the club.

 

