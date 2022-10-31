Manchester United are set to hire a goalkeeper recruitment analyst.

With David De Gea out of contract at the end of the season, Manchester United will have to identify a list of potential replacements if they either decide to allow him to leave or fail to agree terms on a new deal.

De Gea has shown signs of improvement lately regarding his ball-playing ability, which is a key component of how Erik ten Hag’s wants his Manchester United team to play.

Now, Manchester Evening News have reported that Manchester United are in the process of hiring a goalkeeper recruitment analyst to find first-team targets.

The report claims that the analyst will be focusing on data to support their decision-making process.

This could be a hint that Manchester United are considering replacing De Gea and may not offer the Spaniard a new deal. However, allowing such a valuable player to leave without bringing in a transfer fee won’t make a lot of sense, so extending his contract to hold his value may be of interest to the club.