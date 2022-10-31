‘Not convinced’ – Jamie Redknapp calls for West Ham ace to be dropped after Man Utd game

Jamie Redknapp has called for West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek to be dropped for certain games after his performance against Manchester United.

West Ham were unfortunate to be on the end of a defeat at Old Trafford, with Manchester United defending extremely well to hold their one goal lead.

More attacking threat was needed for West Ham, and Redknapp has called for Soucek to be dropped.

“I look at West Ham, when you talk about midfields and how that works right now, I’m not convinced by Soucek and Rice as a partnership,” said Redknapp, speaking on Sky Sports.

“Now of course Soucek will offer you, he’s great in the air, set pieces for and against. He’s important. But when I’m looking at someone, I look at Declan and he wants to pop a little pass around the corner he’s not quite there, because it’s not Soucek’s game,” added Redknapp, who has called for a more attack-minded midfielder to play instead of Soucek.