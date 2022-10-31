Paul Pogba set to miss World Cup after midfielder picks up another injury

Paul Pogba is set to miss next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

That’s according to a recent report from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the French midfielder has picked up a thigh injury and is now very unlikely to be fit enough to feature for Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus.

Despite leaving Manchester United nearly six months ago and rejoining Juventus on a free transfer, the 29-year-old playmaker has yet to make his second debut for the Old Lady.

Forced to go through an intense rehabilitation program, there was hope the former Red Devil would make his return soon after agent and heir to Mino Raiola’s throne, Rafaela Pimenta, recently confirmed her star client was on the road to recovery.

Pogba’s agent Rafaela Pimenta has announced Paul’s imminent return after his long-injury: “The nightmare is finally over. Pogba will be Juventus new leader very soon”, tells Tuttosport ????? #Pogba Pogba signed a four-year deal with Juve in July as he joined on a free transfer. pic.twitter.com/PNtdMFsDAo — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 17, 2022

That no longer appears to be the case though and with Pogba enduring another injury setback, this time it looks certain to cost him a place at this winter’s 2022 World Cup.

How damaging this could be for Deschamps’ hopes of defending France’s World Cup remains to be seen. All questions will be answered once the tournament kicks off on 20 November though.