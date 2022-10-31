Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Liverpool defenders Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip ahead of their Champions League clash against Napoli.

Liverpool are going through an extremely difficult period and find themselves 15 points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Injuries haven’t helped Jurgen Klopp’s side, and he’s now provided an update on the fitness of both Konate and Matip ahead of their Champions League clash against Napoli.

? Joël Matip Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says Joël Matip is not fit to face Napoli. ? pic.twitter.com/K0qiT1iUsq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 31, 2022

? Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp says Ibrahima Konaté is an option for selection ahead of their game against Napoli. ? pic.twitter.com/SQE3qV3F5s — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 31, 2022

One bit of positivity and one bit of negativity for Liverpool fans, with Matip still out but Konate fit enough to make the squad.

With Liverpool already qualified for the next round of the Champions League, Klopp will be more worried about their fitness ahead of their next Premier League fixture.