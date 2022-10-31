Video: Pundit slams Manchester United star despite impressive start to the season

Graeme Souness doesn’t believe Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be a success despite his impressive start to the season.

Martinez took a few games to settle in at Manchester United, which is natural for any player moving to a new country.

Souness was critical at the start, and he’s continued his negativity towards Martinez despite an impressive start, as seen in the video below.

Questioning Martinez’s ability to on the ball is an interesting move from Souness. The Argentine is well known for his ball-playing ability, and it’s rare a player is accepted at Ajax without being comfortable on the ball.

