Video: Pundit slams Manchester United star despite impressive start to the season

Graeme Souness doesn’t believe Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez will be a success despite his impressive start to the season.

Martinez took a few games to settle in at Manchester United, which is natural for any player moving to a new country.

Souness was critical at the start, and he’s continued his negativity towards Martinez despite an impressive start, as seen in the video below.

? “Martinez has brought aggression.” ? “But I still think Martinez isn’t terribly quick, or terribly good on the ball!” ? “I can’t tell you a CB in England that’s been super successful being that size.” Graeme Souness is still unsure about #MUFC’s Martinez and his height ? pic.twitter.com/VneUx1REwO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 31, 2022

Questioning Martinez’s ability to on the ball is an interesting move from Souness. The Argentine is well known for his ball-playing ability, and it’s rare a player is accepted at Ajax without being comfortable on the ball.