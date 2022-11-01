Agent of Manchester United star claims an exit could be “imminent”

The agent of Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has claimed an exit could be “imminent” from his client.

Pellistri is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Manchester United first team after joining the club more than two years ago.

The young attacker has been sent out on loan to Deportivo Alaves on two occasions, and has since been on the Manchester United bench, but nothing more.

Despite being just 20 years old, Pellistri has become a regular for his country, and with the World Cup approaching, Pellistri’s agent has claimed an exit could be imminent, especially if he has a good tournament.

“I think with a good World Cup, as we think he is going to have, his departure [from United] is imminent,” said Pellistri’s agent, Edgardo Lasalvia, speaking to ESPN Uruguay.

As it stands, Pellistri is currently far down the pecking order at Manchester United, but maybe he needs an impressive World Cup to prove he’s worthy of more regular appearances.

If not, there is the possibility he attracts the interest of other clubs during the World Cup, and with the January transfer window shortly after, we could see Pellistri out the door of Old Trafford in the near future.