Arsenal & Chelsea among big names on alert for potential full-back transfer

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the big names who could be interested in a potential transfer deal for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo.

A report from Portuguese outlet Record states the Gunners and the Blues, as well as Barcelona and Juventus are attentive to Grimaldo’s situation, so this seems like a story that might be worth keeping an eye on.

Arsenal could definitely do with a proven left-back like Grimaldo coming in at the moment, with Kieran Tierney proving rather injury prone for much of his Emirates Stadium career, while the jury is still out on players like Takehiro Tomiyasu and the loaned-out Nuno Tavares.

Grimaldo could also be a decent option for Chelsea, though one imagines he’d surely pick Arsenal if it was about playing regular first-team football.

Chelsea have spent big money on both Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella in recent years, so it’s hard to imagine where Grimaldo would fit in in Graham Potter’s side.

Still, Cucurella hasn’t made the most convincing start at Stamford Bridge, while Chilwell has had some injury problems, so it could be that the Blues are ready to make a change in that department.