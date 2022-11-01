Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta set to be managerial candidate for Champions League giants

Arsenal FC
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly likely to be a target for the Barcelona job in the future.

The Spanish tactician has done impressive work in his relatively short managerial career so far, turning the Gunners into genuine title contenders this season.

According to Sport, it’s anticipated that Arteta would be on Barca’s radar in the future if the club decide to make a change from current manager Xavi.

Xavi is a Barcelona legend and, like Arteta, is still relatively new to management, so one imagines he will get more time before his job is in any serious danger, even if this season hasn’t quite gone to plan so far.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal fans will hope Arteta sticks with them and commits to continuing the project he’s started, but it could be that he’ll be tempted by a big name like Barcelona if the opportunity arises.

Many Arsenal players have swapped the Emirates Stadium for the Nou Camp in recent times, so it could be that their manager might go down the same path in the not-too-distant future.

