Manager makes clear statement of intent regarding Arsenal transfer target

Arsenal look to have been dealt a blow to their transfer plans as Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers spoke out on the future of Youri Tielemans.

The Belgium international is currently just a few months away from becoming a free agent as he nears the end of his contract at Leicester, leading to plenty of ongoing speculation about his future at the King Power Stadium.

According to the Sun, Arsenal remain interested in Tielemans, and it’s certainly easy to see why Gunners boss Mikel Arteta would want to add the 25-year-old to his list of options in midfield.

Arsenal lack depth behind the likes of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, but Tielemans would give them another reliable, proven option in that department, as well as offering something a little different to the team.

Still, perhaps unsurprisingly, Foxes manager Rodgers has looked to play down speculation over one of his most important players, ruling out a January exit for him, suggesting AFC will have to wait until at least next summer if they do want to sign Tielemans.

“It’s not something we are thinking of and not anything the club have said we need to do,” Rodgers is quoted by the Sun.

“We don’t want to be offloading our best players, that’s for sure.

“So there has been no hint or indication we need to generate money and move him on.

“But, of course, there’s a business side to the club that they will look at.

“We had a number of long chats in the summer. There is clearly no doubt even a young guy who is focused like Youri and very professional, it can have an impact.

“But he has been fully focused. He doesn’t let that affect him. He is a top-class professional, he sees the game how I see it.

“On the field he understands what is happening within the game and that’s all he can do – give his very best – and his recent performances have been excellent.”