Aston Villa plotting sensational swoop for Real Madrid star

Aston Villa are plotting a sensational swoop for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard.

Aston Villa recently appointed former Villarreal manager Unai Emery after Steven Gerrard was sacked due to a disappointing start to the season.

With the World Cup break coming up, Emery will only have a few games before the January transfer window comes around, and he’s already planning signings to help revamp this Aston Villa squad.

One of those players Emery is reportedly considering making a move for in January is Real Madrid winger Hazard, according to Defensa Central.

The Belgian needs little introduction to the Premier League having spent seven seasons at Chelsea. Hazard was one of the trickiest wingers of his generation, but it hasn’t quite worked out for him since he made the move to La Liga side Real Madrid.

Hazard hasn’t even nearly produced the performances for Real Madrid that he once did for Chelsea, but a fresh move could be what he needs to reignite his career.

He won’t need long to adapt to the league, so it could be a shrewd bit of business from Emery.

