Chelsea in contention for potential €25m transfer of want-away star

Chelsea are reportedly alongside Atletico Madrid as suitors for the potential transfer of Bayern Munich right-back Benjamin Pavard.

The France international is being linked as a possible €25million target for the Blues and supposedly wants out of Bayern, according to a report from Todo Fichajes.

Pavard has been a top performer for club and country in recent years, ever since really announcing himself on the biggest stage at the last World Cup in 2018, as he helped France win the competition.

Chelsea could do with a proven talent like Pavard in their squad, especially at the moment as they have Reece James out injured.

This has led to CFC being linked with Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo by Give Me Sport, and one imagines Pavard would be another option to tempt the west London giants.

The 26-year-old’s current contract expires in 2024, but it may be that he’ll leave Bayern earlier than that, if this report is to be believed.

It just remains to be seen if Pavard would favour a move to Chelsea over Atletico Madrid at the moment, as he might fancy his chances of being first choice with Diego Simeone’s side, whereas his role would surely be unclear once James is back from injury at Stamford Bridge.