Brazilians insult Neymar as events begin to take toll on PSG superstar

The events of the last few days have supposedly taken a toll on Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar as he will miss a big game with Juventus and the man he backed in the Brazilian presidential election, Jair Bolsonaro, was defeated.

The Brazilian footballer publicly backed far-right candidate Bolsonaro and was heavily criticised for doing so over the past few weeks.

Ahead of the presidential election, the opposing candidate, Lula, asserted that Neymar supported Bolsonaro in the election because the former Brazilian president had helped him save taxes.

“He fears that if I win the election, I will find out that Bolsonaro has forgiven him his debt. That’s why he’s afraid of me,” said Lula via L’Equipe.

The whole situation has apparently taken a toll on Neymar, who bagged a goal and an assist in PSG’s win over Troyes at the weekend before the results of the election were announced.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar’s situation has become worse due to the constant nagging and the criticism coming from the activists celebrating Lula’s victory over the far-right candidate in Brazil.

After the announcement of the result, several left-wing activists severely reprimanded the PSG superstar with the chants, “Hey, Neymar, f*** off” and “Hey, Neymar, you have to declare (your taxes).”

With an important World Cup for the 30-year-old just around the corner, the Brazilian will need to clear his head of all this and continue on with his very impressive season.