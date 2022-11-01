Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target yet to agree new deal which expires at the end of the season

Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target Wilfried Zaha is yet to agree a new deal with Crystal Palace and could leave in January.

Zaha is set to be out of contract at the end of the season meaning he is able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a European club in January.

The Ivorian has spent the majority of his career with Crystal Palace barring a short spell with Manchester United.

Zaha could be looking to test himself once again with a bigger club, and according to the Daily Mail, both Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the winger.

The report claims that Palace and Zaha are yet to reach an agreement over a new deal, with the club offering around £130,000 a week to try keep him.

Due to his age, interested clubs may be reluctant to pay what Palace would demand for him, so Zaha may see out his contract to make finding a new club a little easier.

Zaha has performed exceptionally for Palace over the years, so you feel like he deserves another chance at playing for a bigger club, possibly in the Champions League.