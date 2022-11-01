Chelsea star admits he’s spoken to Graham Potter about being played out of position

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling admits he’s spoken to manager Graham Potter about potential opportunities to play in his favoured position on the wing in the future.

It’s been a difficult start to life at Chelsea for Sterling, who looked an exciting signing for the Blues when he joined from Manchester City in the summer, following a great career with plenty of goals and trophies at the Etihad Stadium.

Still, Chelsea fans might be growing a little impatient with Sterling, who hasn’t quite settled yet, though he’s also endured a tricky start due to playing under two different managers.

Graham Potter doesn’t seem to be using the England international in his favoured wide role, and he was asked about this by Kelly Cates in the video clip below…

When asked if he’d spoken with Potter about the possibility of playing in his favoured role, Sterling said: “Yeah of course. I feel my best position is as a winger, that’s for sure, but the manager has his way of playing. He’s not had a full pre-season with us, he was dropped in in the middle of a storm really. He’s trying to figure out the best personnel and their positions, and I’m sure with time it will all gel nicely.”

Chelsea fans will hope it will click with Sterling soon, as the former Man City and Liverpool forward clearly has huge potential, as he’s shown throughout his career.

It could be that Potter would do well to listen to his player here and stop playing him out of position, but the former Brighton boss will undoubtedly have his ideas and the team will come before any individual player.

Sterling added that he’s aware he’s not been the player he knows he can be in a Chelsea shirt yet, but he’s optimistic that will come in the near future.