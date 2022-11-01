Chelsea still interested in star that only wants move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea remain interested in signing Dynamo Moscow’s Arsen Zakharyan after trying to bring the 19-year-old to Stamford Bridge over the summer. 

That move never came to fruition, however, Fabrizio Romano reports that the Dynamo Moscow star is one of the talents Chelsea want to sign for the present and future.

According to the transfer journalist, Zakharyan has been very clear about his future and has stated: “I only want to join Chelsea”.

The Russian youngster’s contract expires with Dynamo in 2024 but whether a move will be made by the Premier League club in January or next summer is unknown.

More Stories / Latest News
Manager makes clear statement of intent regarding Arsenal transfer target
Exclusive: 26-year-old’s future “lies away from Tottenham”, says Fabrizio Romano
Zlatan Ibrahimovic claims there is no God left in French football since he left

Zakharyan is an attacking midfielder and his play style has been compared to that of Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

The 19-year-old has played 18 games for Dynamo this season, scoring three goals and assisting a further six, as his team sits fifth in the league table.

The Russian has come through the ranks at Dynamo having joined as a kid in 2017 but looks set to leave soon, with Chelsea being the most likely destination.

More Stories Arsen Zakharyan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.