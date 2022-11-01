Chelsea “considering” transfer raid on Premier League rivals to replace injured star

Chelsea are reportedly considering Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo as an option in the transfer market ahead of January due to Reece James’ injury.

That’s according to Simon Phillips of Chelsea News, speaking to Give Me Sport, with the reporter explaining that the Blues like Semedo, and that the Portugal international looks to be an option for them this winter.

Discussing Chelsea’s plans, he said: “Chelsea also like Nelson Semedo from Wolves and are considering him as an option to come in to give competition for Reece James.”

Chelsea could definitely do with considering their options in the full-back department, with the injury to James looking a major blow for Graham Potter.

The England international has been a hugely important player for the Blues for the last few years, ever since rising up from their academy into the senior side.

Semedo wouldn’t truly be a like-for-like replacement for James, but he’s been solid enough in the Premier League to show that he could be a decent short-term cover option for the west London giants.

Chelsea had a busy summer under new owner Todd Boehly, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see them continuing to make changes to their squad this January.