Conte pictured in Stade Orange Velodrome’s stands following Spurs suspension

Antonio Conte is not in the Spurs dugout for Tuesday night’s blockbuster Champions League group game away to Marseille.

The hard-hitting Italian manager was shown a red card by referee Danny Makkelie during last week’s Matchday 5 fixture against Sporting Lisbon.

Drawing the game 1-1 against Sporting, Conte watched on as star man Harry Kane appeared to fire in a last-gasp winner. It wasn’t to be though and after a lengthy VAR review, the Englishman’s apparent winner was eventually ruled out, leaving Conte absolutely furious on the touchline.

MORE: Marseille vs Spurs confirmed lineups: Perisic starts as Conte eyes knockout stage

Setting up tonight’s match, which is essentially a shootout to qualify for the competition’s knockout rounds, Spurs have no room for error but if they’re to reach the tournament’s latter stages, they must do so without the presence of their manager.

Forced to watch on from the Stade Orange Velodrome’s stands following last week’s straight red card, the former Inter Milan and Chelsea boss has been pictured sitting alongside performance director Gretar Steinsson.

Antonio Conte watching on from the stands, alongside performance director Gretar Steinsson #THFC pic.twitter.com/AvzqvnSBQu — The Spurs Web (@thespursweb) November 1, 2022

In the Italian’s place in the dugout is assistant coach Christian Stellini, who has extensive experience working alongside the Conte following their time spent working together at Siena and then later at Juventus and Inter Milan.