Journalist Dean Jones says West Ham attacker Said Benrahma may look to leave the club next summer.
The Algerian star has started only 5 out of 13 Premier League games this season and according to Jones, Benrahma’s style of play may frustrate David Moyes.
“I think you have to embrace a player like that. Like you’re either all-in or you can’t handle him because he can be annoying. But he can also be a gamechanger.
“He’s a brilliant footballer. Honestly, I think if it doesn’t work out for him properly this season will probably look to move on.” – said Jones for Chasing Green Arrows podcast.