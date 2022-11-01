Journalist Dean Jones says West Ham attacker Said Benrahma may look to leave the club next summer.

The Algerian star has started only 5 out of 13 Premier League games this season and according to Jones, Benrahma’s style of play may frustrate David Moyes.

“I think that there is some truth to that, too. You know, Benrahma barely ever gets 90. I think he probably frustrates Moyes, like, I can see why he would annoy him, the style of player he is.

“I think you have to embrace a player like that. Like you’re either all-in or you can’t handle him because he can be annoying. But he can also be a gamechanger.

“He’s a brilliant footballer. Honestly, I think if it doesn’t work out for him properly this season will probably look to move on.” – said Jones for Chasing Green Arrows podcast.